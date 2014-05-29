- REVIEWS
First Drive – 2017 Honda CR-V
CAR REVIEWS December 5, 2016
Victoria, BC – No one will argue about the Honda Civics success, especially in Canada, as...
Test Drive: 2017 Cadillac XT5
CAR REVIEWS November 2, 2016
After being in the market for twelve years, Cadillac’s top-selling vehicle in Canada, the SRX, is...
First Drive: 2017 Honda Civic Hatch
CAR REVIEWS October 21, 2016
Port Carling, ON – We've seen the remodelled tenth-generation Civic sedan; we've seen the Civic coupe;...
A Nissan Titan rally to setup the Grey C…
Auto Events November 25, 2016
Toronto, ON – There's nothing more Canadian in sports than the Canadian Football League (CFL). You...
BMW Films back for some 5-Series action
Auto Events October 22, 2016
15 years ago, BMW Films created a big buzz with a short film series called, “The...
Next-gen Honda CR-V revealed in Detroit
Auto Events October 14, 2016
Detroit, MI – In an exclusive reveal in downtown Detroit, Honda showed off its new fifth-generation CR-V...
Jaguar gets back to Formula Racing
Auto Racing September 8, 2016
Jaguar today takes the wraps off its new electric motorsport future, revealing its Formula E team’s...
Control of F1 may be sold to American co…
Auto Racing September 7, 2016
Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a U.S. takeover that...
Power and Hinchcliffe share spotlight in…
Auto Racing July 17, 2016
The 30th running of the Honda Indy Toronto provided a show for the fans with plenty...
2017 Kia Niro walkaround
Videos April 8, 2016
This is a look at the 2017 KIA Niro Eco Hybrid at the 2016 Canadian International...
2017 Chevrolet Cruze walkaround
Videos April 8, 2016
This is a walkaround of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze by Shane Peever, Brand Manager at Chevrolet...
2017 Honda Ridgeline walkaround at CIAS
Videos March 11, 2016
This is a look at the 2017 Honda Ridgeline from Victor Teo, Product Planner for Honda...
2017 Lincoln MKX - Fuel Economy Review +…
Fuel Economy Tests November 30, 2016
<p>In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all new 2017 Lincoln MKX...
2016 Ford Escape - Fuel Economy Review +…
Fuel Economy Tests November 30, 2016
In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all new 2016 Ford Escape...
2017 Ford Focus - Fuel Economy Review + …
Fuel Economy Tests September 29, 2016
In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all new 2017 Ford Focus...
Vancouver's Luxury Supercar Weekend
Gallery September 9, 2014
Here are some pictures from the fifth annual Vancouver Luxury Supercar Weekend held at the Van...
2014 Kia Optima SX
Gallery May 29, 2014
Starts @ $34,795; 2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve turbo w/ 274 hp and 269 lb.-ft. of torque...
2014 Toyota Corolla S
Gallery May 29, 2014
Starts @ $19.215; 1.8L L4 DOHC 16-valve w/ 132 hp and 128 lb.-ft. of torque. It's...