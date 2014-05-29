log in
Hyundai Elantra Sport shows off its chops at Fun Day
CAR REVIEWS

Hyundai Elantra Sport shows off its…

The Hyundai Elantra is the most important vehicle to the South Korean brand, representing a quarter of…

820
Land Rover's fifth-gen Discovery shown to the world
Auto Events

Land Rover's fifth-gen Discovery shown to…

The all-new full-size Discovery embodies the Land Rover brand’s drive to go Above and Beyond, combining British…

1136
Kia unveils new Rio in Paris
Auto Events

Kia unveils new Rio in Paris

The all-new, fourth-generation Kia Rio will make its world premiere on 29 September in Paris, at the…

653
Test Drive – 2016 Dodge Charger SRT
CAR REVIEWS

Test Drive – 2016 Dodge Charger…

When it comes to affordable performance-oriented sedans that deliver more horsepower per dollar, the Dodge Charger SRT…

1049
Chevrolet unveils 2018 Equinox
News

Chevrolet unveils 2018 Equinox

Call it the right balance. On the autumnal equinox today, Chevrolet introduced the all-new 2018 Equinox –…

833
Test Drive – 2016 Fiat 500X
CAR REVIEWS

Test Drive – 2016 Fiat 500X

  Many car brands try to create unique non-mainstream sub-brands to appeal to more buyers who are looking…

870
Ford prepares for autonomous decade
Auto Events

Ford prepares for autonomous decade

  Dearborn, MI – Whether you agree with it or not, the automotive industry is shifting its rhetoric…

1127
Jaguar gets back to Formula Racing
Auto Racing

Jaguar gets back to Formula Racing

Jaguar today takes the wraps off its new electric motorsport future, revealing its Formula E team’s official…

1680
Control of F1 may be sold to American company
Auto Racing

Control of F1 may be sold…

Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a U.S. takeover that could…

1381
Ford Pass app now available – here's how it works
Auto Events

Ford Pass app now available –…

We've heard a lot of talk about Ford Pass – a mobile application that can remotely manage…

1215
Nissan Micra Cup and Project E.R.A.S.E. come together to stop street racing
News

Nissan Micra Cup and Project E.R.A.S.E…

  I first learned about Project E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminating Racing Activity On Streets Everywhere) on a chilly late April…

1282
Volvo and Uber partner up to produce self-driving fleet
News

Volvo and Uber partner up to…

Volvo and the ride-sharing company Uber have signed off on a partnership valued at USD$300 million for…

1337
2016 Nissan Micra - What We Like and Dislike
CAR REVIEWS

2016 Nissan Micra - What We…

As an automotive enthusiast and marketing guy, it’s very easy for me to tell whether a car…

1688
Mazda6 introduced with new Skyactiv technologies
News

Mazda6 introduced with new Skyactiv technologies

Mazda Canada Inc. today introduced the 2017 Mazda6, gaining further premium refinements and continuing to redefine the…

1062
Infiniti Engineering Academy announces first Canadian winner
Auto Events

Infiniti Engineering Academy announces first Canadian…

Montreal, QC – Back in June, we witnessed Daniel Sanham – the 2015 European winner of the…

1285
Fords expands to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
News

Fords expands to add Apple CarPlay…

Ford is expanding its SYNC 3 connectivity platform – allowing compatibility of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto…

1244
More than $75,000 raised for Make-A-Wish Canada
News

More than $75,000 raised for Make-A-Wish…

The Honda Indy Toronto was once again the backdrop for an incredible show of generosity from race…

1553
Power and Hinchcliffe share spotlight in Toronto
Auto Racing

Power and Hinchcliffe share spotlight in…

The 30th running of the Honda Indy Toronto provided a show for the fans with plenty of…

2359
The Nissan Micra Cup: fun things do come in small packages
Auto Racing

The Nissan Micra Cup: fun things…

Bowmanville, ON – The desire to be a race car driver resides in the heart of many…

2162
Porsche try to change fortunes of Panamera
CAR REVIEWS

Porsche try to change fortunes of…

Each automaker wants every vehicle produced to be a success. Outside of a halo car, that theory…

2393
The FCA to stop using most Takata airbags
News

The FCA to stop using most…

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced that it will stop using Takata airbag inflators that don't contain a…

1827
Infiniti and Renault Sport search for young talent
Auto Events

Infiniti and Renault Sport search for…

  No longer will you see the Infiniti logo sponsored on the Red Bull Racing Formula One car…

1556
Hamilton remains king of Montreal
Auto Racing

Hamilton remains king of Montreal

Montreal, QC – Montreal has always been a second home to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and he used…

2486
New people, new vision behind the Renault F1 team
Auto Racing

New people, new vision behind the…

The Renault name has been synonymous with Formula One since 1977. It has had its glory years…

2426
First Drive – 2017 Honda CR-V

First Drive – 2017 Honda CR-V

CAR REVIEWS December 5, 2016

Victoria, BC – No one will argue about the Honda Civics success, especially in Canada, as...

Test Drive: 2017 Cadillac XT5

Test Drive: 2017 Cadillac XT5

CAR REVIEWS November 2, 2016

After being in the market for twelve years, Cadillac’s top-selling vehicle in Canada, the SRX, is...

First Drive: 2017 Honda Civic Hatch

First Drive: 2017 Honda Civic Hatch

CAR REVIEWS October 21, 2016

Port Carling, ON – We've seen the remodelled tenth-generation Civic sedan; we've seen the Civic coupe;...

A Nissan Titan rally to setup the Grey Cup

A Nissan Titan rally to setup the Grey C…

Auto Events November 25, 2016

Toronto, ON – There's nothing more Canadian in sports than the Canadian Football League (CFL). You...

BMW Films back for some 5-Series action

BMW Films back for some 5-Series action

Auto Events October 22, 2016

15 years ago, BMW Films created a big buzz with a short film series called, “The...

Next-gen Honda CR-V revealed in Detroit

Next-gen Honda CR-V revealed in Detroit

Auto Events October 14, 2016

  Detroit, MI – In an exclusive reveal in downtown Detroit, Honda showed off its new fifth-generation CR-V...

Jaguar gets back to Formula Racing

Jaguar gets back to Formula Racing

Auto Racing September 8, 2016

Jaguar today takes the wraps off its new electric motorsport future, revealing its Formula E team’s...

Control of F1 may be sold to American company

Control of F1 may be sold to American co…

Auto Racing September 7, 2016

Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a U.S. takeover that...

Power and Hinchcliffe share spotlight in Toronto

Power and Hinchcliffe share spotlight in…

Auto Racing July 17, 2016

The 30th running of the Honda Indy Toronto provided a show for the fans with plenty...

2017 Kia Niro walkaround

2017 Kia Niro walkaround

Videos April 8, 2016

This is a look at the 2017 KIA Niro Eco Hybrid at the 2016 Canadian International...

2017 Chevrolet Cruze walkaround

2017 Chevrolet Cruze walkaround

Videos April 8, 2016

This is a walkaround of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze by Shane Peever, Brand Manager at Chevrolet...

2017 Honda Ridgeline walkaround at CIAS

2017 Honda Ridgeline walkaround at CIAS

Videos March 11, 2016

This is a look at the 2017 Honda Ridgeline from Victor Teo, Product Planner for Honda...

2017 Lincoln MKX - Fuel Economy Review + Fill Up Costs

2017 Lincoln MKX - Fuel Economy Review +…

Fuel Economy Tests November 30, 2016

<p>In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all new 2017 Lincoln MKX...

2016 Ford Escape - Fuel Economy Review + Fill Up Costs

2016 Ford Escape - Fuel Economy Review +…

Fuel Economy Tests November 30, 2016

In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all new 2016 Ford Escape...

2017 Ford Focus - Fuel Economy Review + Fill Up Costs

2017 Ford Focus - Fuel Economy Review + …

Fuel Economy Tests September 29, 2016

In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all new 2017 Ford Focus...

Vancouver's Luxury Supercar Weekend

Vancouver's Luxury Supercar Weekend

Gallery September 9, 2014

Here are some pictures from the fifth annual Vancouver Luxury Supercar Weekend held at the Van...

2014 Kia Optima SX

2014 Kia Optima SX

Gallery May 29, 2014

Starts @ $34,795; 2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve turbo w/ 274 hp and 269 lb.-ft. of torque...

2014 Toyota Corolla S

2014 Toyota Corolla S

Gallery May 29, 2014

Starts @ $19.215; 1.8L L4 DOHC 16-valve w/ 132 hp and 128 lb.-ft. of torque. It's...

