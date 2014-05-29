- REVIEWS
2017 Lincoln MKZ review
CAR REVIEWS January 20, 2017
Lincoln has spent the past few years introducing their crossover and SUV lineup, equipping them with...
First Drive – 2017 Honda CR-V
CAR REVIEWS December 5, 2016
Victoria, BC – No one will argue about the Honda Civics success, especially in Canada, as...
Test Drive: 2017 Cadillac XT5
CAR REVIEWS November 2, 2016
After being in the market for twelve years, Cadillac’s top-selling vehicle in Canada, the SRX, is...
Toyota sets the bar high for new Camry
Auto Events January 10, 2017
Detroit, MI - The Toyota Camry is on a roll, as the best-selling passenger car in...
Nissan Qashqai to arrive in Canada in th…
Auto Events January 8, 2017
Windsor, ON – The Nissan Qashqai compact crossover was revealed as the latest addition to the Nissan...
A Nissan Titan rally to setup the Grey C…
Auto Events November 25, 2016
Toronto, ON – There's nothing more Canadian in sports than the Canadian Football League (CFL). You...
Jaguar gets back to Formula Racing
Auto Racing September 8, 2016
Jaguar today takes the wraps off its new electric motorsport future, revealing its Formula E team’s...
Control of F1 may be sold to American co…
Auto Racing September 7, 2016
Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a U.S. takeover that...
Power and Hinchcliffe share spotlight in…
Auto Racing July 17, 2016
The 30th running of the Honda Indy Toronto provided a show for the fans with plenty...
2017 Kia Niro walkaround
Videos April 8, 2016
This is a look at the 2017 KIA Niro Eco Hybrid at the 2016 Canadian International...
2017 Chevrolet Cruze walkaround
Videos April 8, 2016
This is a walkaround of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze by Shane Peever, Brand Manager at Chevrolet...
2017 Honda Ridgeline walkaround at CIAS
Videos March 11, 2016
This is a look at the 2017 Honda Ridgeline from Victor Teo, Product Planner for Honda...
2017 Lincoln MKX - Fuel Economy Review +…
Fuel Economy Tests November 30, 2016
In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all-new 2017 Lincoln MKX. This...
2016 Ford Escape - Fuel Economy Review +…
Fuel Economy Tests November 30, 2016
In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all-new 2016 Ford Escape. In...
2017 Ford Focus - Fuel Economy Review + …
Fuel Economy Tests September 29, 2016
In this episode, we test out the fuel economy in the all new 2017 Ford Focus...
Vancouver's Luxury Supercar Weekend
Gallery September 9, 2014
Here are some pictures from the fifth annual Vancouver Luxury Supercar Weekend held at the Van...
2014 Kia Optima SX
Gallery May 29, 2014
Starts @ $34,795; 2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve turbo w/ 274 hp and 269 lb.-ft. of torque...
2014 Toyota Corolla S
Gallery May 29, 2014
Starts @ $19.215; 1.8L L4 DOHC 16-valve w/ 132 hp and 128 lb.-ft. of torque. It's...