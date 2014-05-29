log in
Ford reveals GT numbers...and it's good news
News

Ford reveals GT numbers...and it's good…

The long-awaited 2017 Ford GT supercar has been unveiled, talked about and even dissected at its Ontario-based…

188
2017 Lincoln MKZ review
CAR REVIEWS

2017 Lincoln MKZ review

Lincoln has spent the past few years introducing their crossover and SUV lineup, equipping them with the…

254
Ford unleashes leaner and meaner Mustang
News

Ford unleashes leaner and meaner Mustang

LOS ANGELES, CA – Today, Ford partnered with its ambassador of Service, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, to…

144
Toyota sets the bar high for new Camry
Auto Events

Toyota sets the bar high for…

  Detroit, MI - The Toyota Camry is on a roll, as the best-selling passenger car in the…

238
Nissan Qashqai to arrive in Canada in the spring
Auto Events

Nissan Qashqai to arrive in Canada…

Windsor, ON – The Nissan Qashqai compact crossover was revealed as the latest addition to the Nissan roster…

272
Ford cancels $1.6B plant move to Mexico
News

Ford cancels $1.6B plant move to…

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion…

163
First Drive – 2017 Honda CR-V
CAR REVIEWS

First Drive – 2017 Honda CR-V

Victoria, BC – No one will argue about the Honda Civics success, especially in Canada, as the…

694
A Nissan Titan rally to setup the Grey Cup
Auto Events

A Nissan Titan rally to setup…

Toronto, ON – There's nothing more Canadian in sports than the Canadian Football League (CFL). You can…

804
Comparing the 2016 Ford Mustang to other muscle cars
CAR REVIEWS

Comparing the 2016 Ford Mustang to…

The sixth-generation Ford Mustang has been in the market for just under two years and it’s still…

1042
Test Drive: 2017 Cadillac XT5
CAR REVIEWS

Test Drive: 2017 Cadillac XT5

After being in the market for twelve years, Cadillac’s top-selling vehicle in Canada, the SRX, is being…

1176
BMW Films back for some 5-Series action
Auto Events

BMW Films back for some 5-Series…

15 years ago, BMW Films created a big buzz with a short film series called, “The Hire,”…

1015
First Drive: 2017 Honda Civic Hatch
CAR REVIEWS

First Drive: 2017 Honda Civic Hatch

Port Carling, ON – We've seen the remodelled tenth-generation Civic sedan; we've seen the Civic coupe; and…

1263
Next-gen Honda CR-V revealed in Detroit
Auto Events

Next-gen Honda CR-V revealed in Detroit

  Detroit, MI – In an exclusive reveal in downtown Detroit, Honda showed off its new fifth-generation CR-V. For…

1084
Hyundai Elantra Sport shows off its chops at Fun Day
CAR REVIEWS

Hyundai Elantra Sport shows off its…

The Hyundai Elantra is the most important vehicle to the South Korean brand, representing a quarter of…

1129
Land Rover's fifth-gen Discovery shown to the world
Auto Events

Land Rover's fifth-gen Discovery shown to…

The all-new full-size Discovery embodies the Land Rover brand’s drive to go Above and Beyond, combining British…

1385
Kia unveils new Rio in Paris
Auto Events

Kia unveils new Rio in Paris

The all-new, fourth-generation Kia Rio will make its world premiere on 29 September in Paris, at the…

843
Test Drive – 2016 Dodge Charger SRT
CAR REVIEWS

Test Drive – 2016 Dodge Charger…

When it comes to affordable performance-oriented sedans that deliver more horsepower per dollar, the Dodge Charger SRT…

1394
Chevrolet unveils 2018 Equinox
News

Chevrolet unveils 2018 Equinox

Call it the right balance. On the autumnal equinox today, Chevrolet introduced the all-new 2018 Equinox –…

1009
Test Drive – 2016 Fiat 500X
CAR REVIEWS

Test Drive – 2016 Fiat 500X

  Many car brands try to create unique non-mainstream sub-brands to appeal to more buyers who are looking…

1111
Ford prepares for autonomous decade
Auto Events

Ford prepares for autonomous decade

  Dearborn, MI – Whether you agree with it or not, the automotive industry is shifting its rhetoric…

1310
Jaguar gets back to Formula Racing
Auto Racing

Jaguar gets back to Formula Racing

Jaguar today takes the wraps off its new electric motorsport future, revealing its Formula E team’s official…

2085
Control of F1 may be sold to American company
Auto Racing

Control of F1 may be sold…

Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a U.S. takeover that could…

2007
Ford Pass app now available – here's how it works
Auto Events

Ford Pass app now available –…

We've heard a lot of talk about Ford Pass – a mobile application that can remotely manage…

1458
Nissan Micra Cup and Project E.R.A.S.E. come together to stop street racing
News

Nissan Micra Cup and Project E.R.A.S.E…

  I first learned about Project E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminating Racing Activity On Streets Everywhere) on a chilly late April…

1549
Volvo and Uber partner up to produce self-driving fleet
News

Volvo and Uber partner up to…

Volvo and the ride-sharing company Uber have signed off on a partnership valued at USD$300 million for…

1660
2016 Nissan Micra - What We Like and Dislike
CAR REVIEWS

2016 Nissan Micra - What We…

As an automotive enthusiast and marketing guy, it’s very easy for me to tell whether a car…

2028
Mazda6 introduced with new Skyactiv technologies
News

Mazda6 introduced with new Skyactiv technologies

Mazda Canada Inc. today introduced the 2017 Mazda6, gaining further premium refinements and continuing to redefine the…

1341
Infiniti Engineering Academy announces first Canadian winner
Auto Events

Infiniti Engineering Academy announces first Canadian…

Montreal, QC – Back in June, we witnessed Daniel Sanham – the 2015 European winner of the…

1490
Fords expands to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
News

Fords expands to add Apple CarPlay…

Ford is expanding its SYNC 3 connectivity platform – allowing compatibility of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto…

1508
